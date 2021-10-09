Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $124.27 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $124,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $915,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.