Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $130.91 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $130,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $242.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

