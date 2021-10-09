Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $126,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 117,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

