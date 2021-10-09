Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,613 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.75% of First American Financial worth $119,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after acquiring an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NYSE:FAF opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

