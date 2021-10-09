DMScript (DMST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,883.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $305,368.97 and approximately $6,883.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00138815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.70 or 0.99948748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.07 or 0.06464529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

