Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $62.75 Average PT from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLMAF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

DLMAF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

