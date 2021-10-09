Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $475.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $502.17.

DPZ stock opened at $480.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

