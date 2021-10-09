Dora Factory (DORA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.05 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00011947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00231897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00101970 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

