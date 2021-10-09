Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 78.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 75.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.26 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

