DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.45.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.