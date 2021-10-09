DTRT Health Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DTRTU) Quiet Period Set To End on October 12th

DTRT Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DTRTU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 12th. DTRT Health Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DTRT Health Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DTRTU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

