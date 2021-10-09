DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €41.90 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.55 ($50.06).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €35.84 ($42.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.11. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.