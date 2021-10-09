Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.62. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 455,143 shares.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

