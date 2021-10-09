Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

DYNT opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.14.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.