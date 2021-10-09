EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Trading 2.1% Higher

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The company has a market cap of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

EACO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

