Earthstone Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

ESTE opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $900.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

