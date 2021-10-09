East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

ERES opened at $9.84 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

