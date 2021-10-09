Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

