Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 65.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

