Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $107,121.30 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $107,121.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $18.30 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.