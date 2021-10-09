Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $107,121.30 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $107,121.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $18.30 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

