EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 7.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price rose 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 9,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,908,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in EHang by 108.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after buying an additional 810,919 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth $318,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EHang by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at $848,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

