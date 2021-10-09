Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,185 shares.The stock last traded at $144.98 and had previously closed at $144.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,172 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after acquiring an additional 201,934 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 152.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

