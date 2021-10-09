Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 33.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 150.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,365 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,734 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $139.99 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

