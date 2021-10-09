Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

