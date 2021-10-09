Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after buying an additional 989,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

NYSE PXD opened at $193.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $194.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

