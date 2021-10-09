Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 578 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. cut their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

NYSE:ALL opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

