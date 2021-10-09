Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce sales of $11.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.13 million and the lowest is $10.87 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELYS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,756. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.19.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

