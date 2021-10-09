Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 346,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,670.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 48,712 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

