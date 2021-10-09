Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $5,620,000.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

