Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,946,000 after purchasing an additional 531,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

