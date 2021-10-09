Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

NYSE EHC opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

