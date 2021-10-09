Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Cap of $860,585.33

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $860,585.33 and approximately $296,185.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00350089 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002117 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

