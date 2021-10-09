Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 14,395 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $157,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.