Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 32,220 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.74% of Ryder System worth $69,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $83.20 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

R has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

