Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 36,529 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $116,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

