Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,643 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $80,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $126.19 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

