Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,406 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $133,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

