EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $607.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPAM is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. Strong performance of the Business Information & Media, the company’s largest industry vertical, is driving top-line. The company is benefiting from growth across all geographies and multiple industry verticals. The latest forecast for worldwide IT spending by Gartner is a positive for EPAM. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, competition from companies like Accenture and Infosys is a constant pressure. Notably, the company’s largest delivery centers are located in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Any escalation in the ongoing conflict is likely to disrupt the company’s overall business operations and therefore, hurt its revenues.”

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $571.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $586.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.32. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.