EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Down 20.3% This Week

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.01 million and approximately $361,682.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00139590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00089621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.09 or 1.00225015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.85 or 0.06474309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

