Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBOE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

