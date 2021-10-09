Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

