Equities Analysts Set Expectations for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

