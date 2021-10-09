Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ERMAY stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Eramet has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Eramet Company Profile

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

