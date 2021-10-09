Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of ERMAY stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Eramet has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.96.
Eramet Company Profile
