Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 114.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 8.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $58.23 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

