Ergoteles LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $222,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 28.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 155,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

