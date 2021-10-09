Ergoteles LLC Invests $237,000 in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,983,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.