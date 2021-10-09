Ergoteles LLC Invests $255,000 in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.73 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $812.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

