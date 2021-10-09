Ergoteles LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.15% of NACCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NC stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

