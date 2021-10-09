Ergoteles LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $106.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

