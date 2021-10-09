Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Cut by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises 3.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTRG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 497,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,764. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

